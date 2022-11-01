When does the Forged in Fog chapter 26 release in Dead by Daylight?

Chapter 26 is on the way to Dead by Daylight. This chapter will introduce two new characters, a Killer called The Knight and a Survivor named Vittorio Toscano. You will have the chance to play as these two characters when they release in chapter 26, Forged in Fog. Here’s what you need to know about the release date for Forged in Fog is going to happen in Dead by Daylight.

When will chapter 26, Forged in Fog, come out in Dead by Daylight?

It has been confirmed that the Forged in Fog chapter update will be released on November 22 for Dead by Daylight. The update will be available for all players to purchase, giving them access to The Knight and Vittorio Toscano. The Knight has a unique ability where he can command several AI guards to patrol an area around the map while he seeks out another location. If a Survivor encounters a guard, they will need to attempt to escape them by running out the clock against the guard, unhooking another Survivor, or removing the Standard Flag the Knight leaves behind to control the guard.

Related: Dead by Daylight goes medieval with a demented Knight killer in the Forged in Fog chapter

The Knight brings a lot of unique gameplay to the table with the troublesome guards it will summon. Vittorio also has a few tricks up his sleeves. He’ll be releasing in the Forged in Fog chapter pack with several perks available to him: Potential Energy, Fogwise, and Quick Gambit. The most interesting of them, Potential Energy, has it so that when Vittorio has been working on a generator uninterrupted, he can choose to activate this ability to begin storing tokens rather than charging the generator. He can then unleash those stored tokens to increase the generator’s progress by 1% for every token he’s saved, allowing him to quickly dispatch a troublesome generator before the Killer finds them.

These two characters will be available for those who purchased the Forged in Fog chapter on November 22.