When is Banjo-Kazooie coming to Nintendo Switch Online?

Banjo-Kazooie was confirmed to hit Nintendo Switch Online’s Nintendo 64 library when the service’s Expansion Pack tier was announced, but the game was not included in the service’s first batch of titles. However, Nintendo has announced that the game will be added to the Nintendo Switch Online service in January 2022.

The company did not specify the exact date the game would arrive; it could potentially arrive at either the beginning or tail-end of the month. We’ll update this article as more information surfaces regarding this classic N64 game’s exact release date.

Banjo’s on a mission to rescue his sister from the envious wicked witch Gruntilda!



Foil her selfish plan to snatch the beauty from Tooty in Banjo-Kazooie, available to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members in January!

Banjo-Kazooie was initially released for the Nintendo 64 in 1998, and it was followed up by Banjo-Tooie in 2000. The original game garnered high praise. It’s often remembered as one of the best 3D platformers on the N64. The game’s addition to the Nintendo Switch Online service marks the first time Banjo-Kazooie has been re-released on a Nintendo console.

Banjo-Kazooie was developed by Rare, a studio that frequently developed games for the Nintendo 64 until it was acquired by Microsoft in 2002. This acquisition also saw the Banjo-Kazooie rights transfer to Microsoft. Since then, the company has only published one Xbox-exclusive Banjo game: 2008’s Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts for the Xbox 360. The character was also added to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate as DLC in 2020.