When is the release date for Dead Island 2? Answered

Gamescom 2022 hosted the re-announcement for Dead Island 2. The sequel for the notorious zombie-slaying game has been in the dark for a while, but both a CGI and gameplay trailer debuted at Gamescom Opening Night Live to give us our first look at the game in a long time. Fortunately, new footage gives viewers a good idea of what the sequel will include and a release date. Players will not have long to wait to slay zombies again.

What is Dead Island 2’s launch date?

The end of the official CGI trailer for Dead Island 2 reveals that the game will launch on February 3, 2023, for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Epic Game Store. You can pre-order the game via your local retailer or on digital storefronts. The first game took place on the fictional island of Banoi, while Dead Island 2 will take place in California.

The first Dead Island game had well-known marketing that painted the game to be more serious than it ended up being. The announcement trailer for Dead Island 1 features a harrowing tale of a family slowly succumbing to a zombie outbreak while vacationing on the island of Banoi. The trailer received praise for being effective marketing, but it did not reflect what the game ended up being. The original Dead Island was more silly than the trailer made it out to be, with over-the-top zombie slaying taking the place of a harrowing story.

The CGI trailer for Dead Island 2 does not hide the game under the pretense of a serious drama. Instead, the trailer openly shows how absurd and silly the game will be. It features an unnamed man wandering the streets of California, killing zombies in incredibly violent and creative ways. The man has a smirk on his face, and his situation is not treated with any gravitas. Techland, who worked on the first game, is not developing Dead Island 2; the game is instead being developed by Dambuster Studio and Deep Silver.