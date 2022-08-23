Where does Dead Island 2 take place? Answered

Dead Island 2 has been a long time coming, but we can finally expect to get our hands on it in the early parts of 2023. The original game still stands out to many for having an amazing teaser trailer, but the game itself was a pretty good time, even if it did not fully encapsulate that tone. Looking at Dead Island 2, though, it definitely takes place somewhere new. Where are you at in Dead Island 2?

Where is Dead Island 2’s setting?

Dead Island 2 takes place in Los Angeles, California. While the first game was fully set on a tropical getaway island, this title takes place on the mainland of America. Even back when the game was originally announced at E3 in 2014, the plan was for it to be set in the City of Angels. However, eight years later, the style of the environment has drastically changed with more powerful hardware to work with. The environments shown so far seem to be much different than the original iteration.

Image via Deep Silver

The original Dead Island took place on Banoi Island, a fake location near Papua New Guinea. It was a tropical resort that was infested with zombies, but if you played to the end of that story and Dead Island Riptide, you know that the zombie infection had broken out to the rest of the world.

The reason why the sequel still keeps the “Island” name is likely for IP recognition. If a casual gamer who played the original game back in the day saw it called Dead City or something like that, they would probably not know that the game was connected to the same series. That being said, we highly expect this game to not connect much to the first game storywise besides the occasional reference to Banoi.