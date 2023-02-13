Dead Island 2 actually moves release date up instead of back, subverting fan expectations

Dambuster Studios is proving that they love their players this Valentine’s Day. Fans of the Dead Island series have been waiting for what seems like forever for the release of the sequel, Dead Island 2. The anticipation has not been a paradise getaway for gamers, and many expected the game to receive a delay announcement at any moment. Instead, fans were greeted with one of the rarest moments in gaming. At the pinnacle of hopelessness, Dead Island 2 showed love conquers all this season with an announcement that it will be launching a week early now on April 21.

You asked for it, you got it. Dead Island 2 went gold and it's coming out a week early.

See you in HELL-A on April 21, 2023.#DeadIsland #SeeYouInHELLA pic.twitter.com/8Gu28bIcUS — Dead Island (@deadislandgame) February 13, 2023

Fans scrambled like zombies in love to the news, jumping over each other to spread their admiration for the company over the announcement. Some even showed off their inner Ram, smashing into the tweet with replies of hope and renewed excitement.

Fantastic news!!! that little bit closer to zombie slaying once again 🤩 🎸🧟🧟🧟‍♀️🧟🧟‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/o9zNfYqWBU — Carpo (@Carpo_vp) February 13, 2023

It is no surprise that these people are doing backflips on Twitter right now. Dead Island 2 has been in development chaos since its initial announcement back in 2014. Yes, that is not an error. This game has been in development for almost a decade. It has switched developers so many times that it is a miracle it is releasing at all, let alone a week before the projected date.

Tears may be shed over this beautiful love story so close to Valentine’s Day. Fans have gone from being old Rose from Titanic telling her tragic tale to young Rose on the bow of the boat, seeing the world with Jack. What will they do first when the game drops? Perhaps they will loot a desperate person’s luggage for some cash to waste on constant weapon repairs, or maybe even collect some fruit and energy drinks from the odd specifically-stocked grocery stores.