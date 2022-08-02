When is the release date for the next Super Mega Baseball game?

Prior to MLB The Show launching for the Xbox and Nintendo Switch platforms, one of the only alternatives for baseball fans on those platforms was Super Mega Baseball. This indie franchise brought some uniqueness to the baseball diamond, delivering fun gameplay, along with cartoonish-looking graphics. Since the last game in the franchise released two years ago, a lot has changed, both in and out of it. And, more change will be coming, as the next edition in the franchise will be coming to gaming platforms in the near future.

So, when will the next Super Mega Baseball game be released? Let’s take a look.

The next Super Mega Baseball game does not have a name, nor an official release date. However, we do know when we can expect the next Super Mega Baseball title to be released.

On August 2, Electronic Arts released its quarterly earnings report for its Q1. In it, EA also released updated windows for when some of its upcoming games will be released over the coming year.

The EA earnings report confirmed that the next Super Mega Baseball game will be released during Q4 of 2023, putting it in line to be released during the spring. The next Super Mega Baseball game appears to be the unknown Sports title that was scheduled for Q4 back in May 2022, and not the next Skate game, nor a UFC game.

This will mark the first Super Mega Baseball game to be released since the franchise was bought by Electronic Arts. Back in May 2021, EA bought out Metalhead Software, the developer of the Super Mega Baseball franchise. This put the franchise squarely into the world of EA.

The next Super Mega Baseball game will mark the first one released by Metalhead since 2020. Still, we don’t know a whole lot about the game, including features and console information. More info will most likely be made public in the near future.