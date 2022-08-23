When is the release date for Under the Waves? Answered

There’s an unreal solitude found under water, unlike anything people can experience on land, and Under the Waves looks poised to demonstrate that. This narrative title gives a retro-futuristic vision of the 1970’s as players find themselves within the alien-like world of the ocean in the North Sea.

Experiencing the North Sea through the eyes of a solitary diver named Stan, developer Parallel Studio notes Under the Waves is intended to be a ‘love letter to the oceans.’ Players experience underwater phenomenon and narrative storytelling hand in hand, but when they can begin the journey remains a bit of a mystery.

Under the Waves release date

At this point, Under the Waves is expected to release sometime in 2023; further information isn’t currently available from developer Parallel Studio or the publisher, Quantic Dream. The unique story beat and narrative draw, however, ensures that players will be eagerly awaiting for the opportunity to dive deep.

While underwater exploration may more readily invoke the gameplay of Subnautica, where survival and terror goes seemingly hand-in-hand. With Under the Waves, however, the focus is more on the intrapersonal conflict that Stan is working his way through. Players can leave the beaten path to find secrets and bizarre phenomenon, or simply appreciate the narrative offered as gameplay reveals Stan’s inner demons and personal trauma.

Still, the world of ocean life is as mesmerizing at it is alien, and that environment can introduce perils from the murky depths at a moments’ notice. Players will need to collect materials to craft equipment to ensure Stan can leave his expedition, while exploring the untouched depths of mind and water both to discover the characters’ underlying plight.

Under the Waves is expected to release sometime in 2023 on PC, for both Steam and Epic Games Store.