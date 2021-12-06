When will Arataki Itto and Gorou’s banner release in Genshin Impact?

The mighty Arataki Itto is a new 5-star character coming to Genshin Impact, and he’s showing up with a trusty Geo companion, Gorou (a 4-star character). The two characters are designed to work in harmony in a mono-Geo team, alongside other Geo characters such as Zhongli, Albedo, or the Traveler. But when will Arataki Itto and Gorou arrive in Genshin Impact?

The two characters will be available in a Limited Featured Banner during the latter half of Genshin Impact Version 2.3. The banner will follow Albedo and Eula’s re-run banners, immediately following the conclusion of their banners.

This date is December 14, 2021. The banner will run for three weeks as per usual, lasting all the way until January 4. You still have about a week to farm for some Primogems necessary to summon this monstrous Geo DPS character.

Unfortunately, we don’t know the other 4-stars that will accompany Arataki Itto at this time. Patterns indicate that Barbara or Fischl may make an appearance, but nothing is confirmed until it’s announced by miHoYo. We also don’t know the other 5-star and 4-stars that will feature on the Limited Weapons Banner during Arataki Itto’s appearance, although we know the Redhorn Stonethresher will be one of them.