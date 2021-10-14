Genshin Impact: Redhorn Stonethresher – how to get it, stats, ascension materials

Genshin Impact is getting a new five-star limited weapon for Version 2.3, releasing alongside the highly anticipated Geo character, Arataki Itto. The Redhorn Stonethresher in Genshin Impact is a claymore designed to work with characters who scale off of DEF, like Itto or Noelle. As such, if you have access to Geo characters who enjoy the DEF boost this weapon provides, you’ll want to pull for this weapon if possible.

As of this writing, the official method of obtaining this method has yet to be officially revealed. It’s almost certain however that this will be a limited five-star banner weapon, which means you’ll have to go through the weapons banner to obtain this one.

Redhorn Stonethresher’s Stats

Rarity: 5-star

ATK: 46 Base ATK, 608 at Level 90

Secondary Stat: Crit DMG%

Secondary Stat level: 14.4% at Level 1, 66.2% at Level 90

Passive: Gokadaiou Otogibanashi: DEF is increased by 20%. Normal and Charged Attack DMG is increased by 28% of DEF.

Ascension Materials

Level 20 x3 Narukami’s Wisdom, x3 Concealed Claw, x3 Old Hanguard, x10000 Mora Level 40 x5 Narukami’s Joy, x12 Concealed Claw, x12 Old Hanguard, x20000 Mora Level 50 x9 Narukami’s Joy, x9 Concealed Unguis, x9 Kageuchi Hanguard, x30000 Mora Level 60 x5 Narukami’s Affection, x18 Concealed Unguis, x14 Kageuchi Hanguard, x45000 Mora Level 70 x9 Narukami’s Affection, x14 Concealed Talon, x9 Famed Hanguard, x55000 Mora Level 80 x6 Narukami’s Valor, x27 Concealed Talon, x18 Famed Hanguard, x65000 Mora Data credit to Honey Hunter

Is the Redhorn Stonethresher any good?

The Redhorn Stonethresher is a five-star weapon with Crit DMG%, so it’s likely useful for most Claymore users as a pure stat stick. This weapon will fit best on characters such as Itto and Noelle, however, due to their scaling off of DEF.

In that sense, the Stonethresher provides amazing stats, and benefits both characters who use normal attacks to deal damage. Noelle in particular will thrive with this weapon at Constellation 6, due to her DEF being converted to ATK. And Itto’s kit is full of DEF scalings, so he’ll definitely appreciate the weapon as well.