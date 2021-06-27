When will Black Panther be available in Marvel’s Avengers?

After receiving two bow-and-arrow heroes in a row in Marvel’s Avengers, players are undoubtedly eager to see the roster continue to expand. A March presentation from Square Enix revealed that T’Challa, the Black Panther, will be the next playable hero. Black Panther will arrive alongside a massive free content update called War for Wakanda. But when will this expansion release?

A trailer that released during E3 2021 confirmed an August 2021 release date for War for Wakanda, and a June update of the roadmap solidified that target month. The release of Kate Bishop, the first new character added to the game, was three months after the game launched — Clint Barton released three months after Bishop. However, the Wakanda update sounds like it will be a lot more expansive, so around five months after Hawkeye’s release sounds right.

In the initial trailer for War for Wakanda, we got a good look at the game’s version of the fictional Afrofuturistic nation, and a voiceover indicated that the nefarious Ulysses Klaw will collaborate with AIM’s Monica Rappaccini to attack the country. As such, expect a Wakandan Jungle Biome to come with the expansion, along with a new Klaw Faction enemy type and a new Outpost. The E3 2021 trailer also showed that T’Challa’s sister Shuri will have a major role in the story.

Black Panther could very well be the last new hero added to the game for 2021 unless the PlayStation-exclusive Spider-Man somehow slips in. Crystal Dynamics previously teased Black Panther’s inclusion back in September of 2020, around the launch of the game. The studio implied that the then-recent sudden and tragic death of Marvel Cinematic Universe star Chadwick Boseman led them to alter their reveal plans.