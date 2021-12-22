When will the snow start melting in Fortnite Chapter 3?

Fortnite Chapter 3’s Winterfest is still going delightfully strong, but the cold weather will be frightfully short. While snow melts closer to springtime in some parts of the real world, the snow covering a large portion of the island in Fortnite will start melting away a lot sooner. How much sooner will players begin to see snow recede and lessen their chances of continuing to play in a mostly marshmallow world?

According to Fortnite content creator HYPEX, the snow will start melting on January 7, 2022 at approximately 9 a.m. UTC (4 a.m. EST). The melting process will completely change the island’s map in nine stages, so all the snow will be gone almost overnight, not as gradually as it normally takes in real life. They have pointed out that the melting snow will reveal the Tilting Towers around the sixth stage.

However, HYPEX pointed out that the snow may not be completely gone. They tweeted a screenshot from a Happy Power YouTube video talking about the mid-season update showing two versions of how the map will appear mid-season. The map on the left shows a snow-free island, while the map on the right is a concept map they made of the snow still covering Camp Cuddle, Logjam Lumberyard, and Shifty Shafts. They said that the former map may be a placeholder, and the snow might melt until it makes the island appear like their concept map.