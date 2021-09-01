Where to deploy pallets with Cat Food around the IO base in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7
Someone is hungry.
One of the challenges in Fortnite during Week 13 of Chapter 2 Season 7 is to deploy pallets with Cat Food around the IO base. The IO base in question is Corny Complex, and it seems that someone wants an increased alien presence there and is using cat food to lure them in.
There are three different places that you can leave pallets of cat food, all marked on the image below. You only need to play two, and all of them are clustered around the large red barn that sits on top of the secret IO base and acts as an entrance.
Once both chests are placed, you will earn 30000 XP and can finish the rest of your match. You can find the rest of the Week 13 challenges below:
Week 13 Legendary Quests
- Open mission kit, then place a jammer outside the IO base in one match (0/2) – 45000 XP
- Leave secret documents at a bus stop (0/1) – 30000 XP
- Talk with Joey, Sunny, or Dreamflower (0/1) – 30000 XP
- Leave an IO car at an alien settlement (0/1) – 30000 XP
- Deploy pallets with Cat Food around the IO base (0/2) – 30000 XP
Week 13 Epic Quests
- Repair IO Equipment (0/3) – 30,000 XP
- Build structures at Corny Complex (0/25) – 30,000 XP
- Destroy IO Intel (0/1) – 30,000 XP
- Get Marigold’s Message from the Dead Drop (0/1) – 30,000 XP
- Visit Radar Dish Bases in a single match (0/5) – 30,000 XP
- Get Headshots (0/10) – 30,000 XP
- Upgrade to an Epic or Legendary weapon (0/2) – 30,000 XP