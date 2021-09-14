Where to find Bottles of Banana Yellow at Rainbow Rentals in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

The Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Battle Pass contains a skin called Toona Fish that players can color in by collecting paints. These paints are hidden all over the map, and players will need to track them down and gather up three of each one to unlock them as an option.

In this guide, we will show you where to find the bottles of Banana Yellow paint at Rainbow Rentals. Remember, there are three to collect if you want to unlock the color for the Toona Fish skin. Rainbow Rentals can be found on the west coast of the island at the beast area to the southwest of Holly Hedges.

The first bottle can be found at the top of the hill at the north of the area, beneath the trees. The second is in the very middle of the five holidays homes, and the third is on the rocks down at the beach. They are all very easy to spot and are not at all awkward to get at, thankfully.

Once you have collected all three bottles, the paint style will be unlocked after your current match. You can then change the style in the Edit section of the Locker when the Toona Fish skin is selected.