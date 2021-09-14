Where to find Bottles of Desert Sand at the wreckage west of Pleasant Park in Fortnite

The Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Battle Pass contains a skin called Toona Fish that players can color in by collecting paints. These paints are hidden all over the map, and players will need to track them down and gather up three of each one to unlock them as an option.

In this guide, we will show you where to find the bottles of Desert Sand paint at the wreckage west of Pleasant Park. Remember, there are three to collect if you want to unlock the color for the Toona Fish skin.

The wreckage is very easy to spot, as it is some of the remains of the crashed mothership that has scattered across the map. Head there straight from the Battle Bus at the start of the match.

Land in the pink energy tunnel and it will start to carry you along the route. You will need to keep your reticles aiming at the center of the tunnel, or else a sharp turn can throw you out, so keep that in mind. Just stay in the tunnel until you pick up all three bottles of Desert Sand paint.

Once you have collected all three bottles, the paint style will be unlocked after your current match. You can then change the style in the Edit section of the Locker when the Toona Fish skin is selected.