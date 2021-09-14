Where to find Bottles of Mezmerizing Violet at the wreckage south of Believer Beach in Fortnite

The Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Battle Pass has introduced a skin called Toona Fish that players can color in by collecting paints. These paints are hidden all over the map, and players will need to track them down and gather up three of each one to unlock them as an option.

In this guide, we will show you where to find the bottles of Mezmerizing Violet paint at the wreckage to the south of Believer Beach. Remember, there are three to collect if you want to unlock the color for the Toona Fish skin. The area will be pretty easy to spot, as it consists of a massive lump of spaceship wreckage.

Just like the crash site near Pleasant Park, all the bottles are suspended in the energy tunnels that run through the wreckage. To get them, just jump inside and then keep your reticle aimed in the middle of the tunnel to make sure you don’t get thrown out. Keep traveling through the tunnels until you get all three parts.

Once you have collected all three bottles, the paint style will be unlocked after your current match. You can then change the style in the Edit section of the Locker when the Toona Fish skin is selected.