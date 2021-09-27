Where is the Hellforge in Diablo 2: Resurrected?

There are several locations you’re going to need to fight your way through in Diablo 2: Resurrected to complete numerous quests on your journey to save the world from Diablo’s return. One of these locations is the Hellforge, and you’re going to find it while exploring the River of Flame region in Act VI. You’ll be finding this location for the Hell’s Forge quest in preparation to face off against Diablo.

Similar to many of the previous areas in Diablo 2, this region is randomly generated. While we can inform you of where you need to look to find a site, the exact location will vary for every player. You’ll have to keep exploring the River of Flame area until you encounter the Hellforge. If you’re having trouble finding the River of Flame, you can enter this area from the City of the Damned, and it should be a staircase entrance.

When you find the Hellforge, you should prepare to battle against Hephasto the Armorer, an overlord with a nasty melee attack. Therefore, you’ll want to time your attacks accordingly and make sure you’re quick on your feet. If you primarily use ranged attacks, then you’ll have an advantage in this fight, but Hephasto moves incredibly fast.

Upon defeating Hephasto, you’ll be able to complete the Hell’s Forge quest, and you can continue your journey in Diablo 2: Resurrected.