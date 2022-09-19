Where to collect battle plans from a bunker in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4

Amie needs you to collect battle plans from a bunker in Fortnite. These bunkers are hidden throughout the island, and there are several locations you can choose to visit to retrieve these plans. Not only will you find the methods inside the bunkers, but they will also contain some of the best weapons and gear you can find in Fortnite. Here’s where you need to go to collect the Battle Plans from a bunker in Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 4.

How to find bunkers with battle plans in Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 4

The bunkers Amie wants you to visit are not unfamiliar locations. These are vaults that you can access. You can find many of them throughout the island; not every vault contains battle plans. Only certain ones will have these plans, which you will use to continue the Paradise quest. You can visit nine vault locations in Fortnite that will contain the battle plans.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Before you arrive at one of these locations, you have to find a vault key. A vault key has the chance to appear on the ground, but this is an extremely rare case. Instead, you have a much better chance of finding them by opening up chests, which also have a slightly better chance of containing this item. The vault key will have a distinct shine while it is on the ground, and when you collect it, you will see a key on the bottom right of your screen, above your loadout.

Alternatively, there’s also a chance you can loot one off a player, but they will need to have looted one. If they don’t, they will not drop keys after eliminating them.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you arrive at any bunker location, interact with the vault door to open it up, and the battle plans will be on the table inside the vault.