Where to Collect COG Tags in Fortnite Chapter 3

Look, alive soldier. New challenges have been added to Fortnite in the form of the Delta One card. Gears of War has run right into Fortnite, and lots of challenges can be completed to get some XP and goodies.

The first challenge is to find three Cog Tags that are hidden around the island. We have all the locations marked on the map below for you. You only need to collect three in total, and we will have specific screenshots of the three locations we used below, just in case you find that useful.

Image by Gamepur

Camp Cuddle

You can find one on the northern point of the island at Camp Cuddle, beside the campfire there.

Island South of Greasy Grove

On the island to the south of Greasy Grove, you can find one at the electrical substation, between two transformers.

Southwest of Rocky Reels

To the southwest of Rocky Reels you can find one between two cacti.

You can find the rest of the Gears of War Challenges below.