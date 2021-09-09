Where to collect foraged items at Corny Complex in Fortnite
Harvest season.
One of the challenges in the final week of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 is to collect foraged items from Corny Complex. The Complex is currently under attack from the alien Mothership and is in the process of being sucked up into space. This means that the layout of things is a little different.
On the map below, you can find the locations of two different fields of cabbages, and picking four of them up will be enough to wrap up this challenge. When that’s done, you’ll get an easy 30,000 XP toward your Battle Pass.
Corny Complex is currently crawling with IO guards, so watch your back. The good news is that it is quite easy to get around due to low gravity, and jump pads being located all over the site.
You can find the rest of this week’s challenges below:
Week 14 Legendary Quests
- Get Slone’s orders from a Payphone – 15,000 XP
- Warn characters of impending doom (0/3) – 45000 XP
- Place warning signs (0/4) – 30000 XP
- Shut down the radar dishes (0/2) – 30000 XP
- Spoil the Mole’s sabotage attempt (0/1) – 30000 XP
- Confront the mole (0/1) – 30000 XP
Week 14 Epic Quests
- Activate a rift after purchasing it from a character (0/1) – 30000 XP
- Collect foraged items at Corny Complex (0/4) – 30000 XP
- Destroy alien eggs (0/3) – 30000 XP
- Eliminate an attached alien parasite (0/1) – 30000 XP
- Ignite structures in Holly Hatchery and Corny Complex (0/25) – 30000 XP
- Damage opponents while in a vehicle (0/150) – 30000 XP
- Pop tires on IO vehicles (0/1) – 30000 XP