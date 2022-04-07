Where to collect Omni Chips at Camp Cuddle in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 has released three new Omni Chip hunts, thanks to the arrival of Week 3. The first of the listed Omni Chip quest asks players to find the collectibles in Camp Cuddle. As expansive as the location is, you can expect to do a good bit of traveling to discover all of these. Thankfully, to save you some time, here are all Omni Chip locations at Camp Cuddle.

Firstly, like previous weeks, each given point of interest will only hold three Omni Chips throughout it. It may not sound like a lot, but this new week also brings Omni Chips to Sanctuary and Synapse Station — ultimately allowing you to pick up nine, in total. You can then spend these chips in the Reprogram menu from the Battle Pass tab to upgrade the Omni Sword Harvesting Tool.

You can find all of Camp Cuddle’s Omni Chip locations below.

Omni Chip #1 : Starting from the northern end of Camp Cuddle, the first chip is placed underneath the right side of the location’s long pink bridge.

: Starting from the northern end of Camp Cuddle, the first chip is placed underneath the right side of the location’s long pink bridge. Omni Chip #2 : This chip sits on the wooden docks on the left side of Camp Cuddle’s lake.

: This chip sits on the wooden docks on the left side of Camp Cuddle’s lake. Omni Chip #3: On the south side of Camp Cuddle, the last chip can be found inside of a log cabin set on a hill. The chip is floating on the first floor, near the kitchen area.

