Where to collect Omni Chips at Sanctuary in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

It may only be Week 3 of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, but the Omni Chip quests have taken it upon themselves to deliver the first true challenge yet. This is because the newly-planted chips in Sanctuary are in the tiniest nooks and crannies of the location. There is just three Omni Chips here, but each is bound to take minutes to find.

Like its quests in previous weeks, finding all three Omni Chips won’t net you any XP — but its reward may be better to some. Instead, players can collect and spend the chips on upgrades for the Battle Pass’s Omni Sword. You’ll need to find at least four to purchase a single upgrade, but there are also new chips to discover in Camp Cuddle and Synapse Station.

You can find all of Sanctuary’s Omni Chip locations listed and marked below.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Omni Chip #1 : You can run into this chip to the right of the the outpost building in the far northern end of Sanctuary. The collectible is hiding in the patio area, underneath a tent.

: You can run into this chip to the right of the the outpost building in the far northern end of Sanctuary. The collectible is hiding in the patio area, underneath a tent. Omni Chip #2 : The second chip is located on the second floor balcony of the outpost building on the west side of the location.

: The second chip is located on the second floor balcony of the outpost building on the west side of the location. Omni Chip #3: Lastly, the final Omni Chip is near Sanctuary’s ponds on the southern end. It can be found floating underneath a bridge that connects two outposts.

