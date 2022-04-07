Where to collect Omni Chips at Synapse Station in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

In order to upgrade the Battle Pass’s Omni Sword in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, players will need to discover a heavy load of Omni Chips dispersed around the map. One location said to hold these chips is Synapse Station. Its Omni Chips are few and far in-between, but here’s where you can run into each of them.

In total, there are three Omni Chips at Synapse Station. It certainly isn’t enough to net you a sleek upgrade for the Omni Sword, but the battle royale offers more in other locations, as well. For instance, the Week 3 Omni Chip quests also bring these collectibles to Sanctuary and Camp Cuddle. To help you get a jumpstart, all chip locations in Synapse Station can be found listed below.

Omni Chip #1 : You can begin in Synapse Station by heading to the outpost building on the north side. The first chip is located on its balcony on the left side.

Omni Chip #2 : As shown in the first image, this Omni Chip floats in the center of the bridge located at Synapse Station's pond.

Omni Chip #3: By far the easiest to discover, the last chip sits at the front entrance of the station's bus garage (the POI's largest building).

