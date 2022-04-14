Where to collect Omni Chips at Condo Canyon in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 Week 4 brings even more Omni Chips to named locations and landmarks. For one, players can now run into chips at Condo Canyon. The Omni Chips offer collectors the chance to purchase more Omni Sword upgrades, from color changes, sounds, and sword shapes. Here’s where you can collect the chips in the POI.

Like in past weeks, there are three Omni Chips spread out across Condo Canyon. Though, there is a total of nine to find in Week 4, with chips also placed in The Daily Bugle and Windbreakers. In the meantime, you can find all Condo Canyon chips marked and listed below.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Omni Chip #1 : The first Omni Chip is located between the two buildings in the bottom-left corner of Condo Canyon. The chip is floating alongside the open court’s water fountain.

: The first Omni Chip is located between the two buildings in the bottom-left corner of Condo Canyon. The chip is floating alongside the open court’s water fountain. Omni Chip #2 : Before crossing the bridge to the north side of Condo Canyon, there is another chip inside the shed to the right.

: Before crossing the bridge to the north side of Condo Canyon, there is another chip inside the shed to the right. Omni Chip #3: At the south side of the location, the last Omni Chip sits in the center of the resort’s pool area.

