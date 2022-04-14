Where to collect Omni Chips at The Daily Bugle in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

Thanks to the arrival of Week 4, Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 now bears Omni Chips around The Daily Bugle. Like previous weeks, there are three to discover in the POI, all of which can help upgrade your Omni Sword with new cosmetics. Here’s where you can run into these latest chips.

The Omni Chips are fairly spread out, so we recommend getting to The Daily Bugle as soon as possible before the storm potentially takes over the POI. Of course, these three chips alone won’t afford you Omni Sword upgrades, but there are now other chips in Windbreakers and Condo Canyon. You can discover all of The Daily Bugle’s Omni Chip locations marked and listed below.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Omni Chip #1: As one can probably guess, one Omni Chip is hiding on top of The Daily Bugle's main HQ building, behind the letters that hang from above.

Omni Chip #2: The second chip is located inside the building in the back-right corner. You can spot it in between two bookshelves on the first floor.

Omni Chip #3: One last Omni Chip is on the rock structure at The Daily Bugle's front entrance. You can get to it by either building or bouncing off of the webs behind it.

