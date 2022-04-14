Where to collect Omni Chips at Windbreakers in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

Those who’ve collected Omni Chips in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 before know that it can take multiple matches just to find one set in a given location. Well, despite it already being Week 4, the battle royale has gifted a new set of Omni Chips in Windbreakers that take only seconds to grab. Here’s where to find them and how to pull this off.

Although it isn’t listed on the map, Windbreakers is a landmark island that is south of Greasy Grove and east of Synapse Station. The location bears just three Omni Chips in Week 4, but more have also been added in Condo Canyon and The Daily Bugle. Unlike these two other locations, all of the Omni Chips in Windbreakers can be picked up simply by taking the zipline planted near the electrical plant on the east side of the island. The chips are spread out on the zipline, so just ride it to the top to collect them all.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The location also offers up a bounty board near the electrical plant, allowing you to accept a bounty and finish one of Week 4’s seasonal challenges. Although it isn’t clear where Omni Chips will be added to next, the three more sets are slated to release on April 21 at 9 AM ET.

Related: Fortnite v20.10 hotfix brings back jetpacks and Easter eggs for a new Resistance fight