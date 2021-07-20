Where to construct a wooden hatchery in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7

One of the challenges in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 7 is to construct a wooden hatchery. There are a couple of locations that you can go to in order to get this challenge finished.

The first thing to keep in mind is that you will need some wood to build the hatchery, so be sure to chop some down before you head to the hatchery. Both locations shown in this guide actually have trees right beside them, so you will be okay if you don’t get some in advance.

When you walk into the huts, you will find a ghostly-looking crib, and that is the wooden hatchery. Interact with it to build it, and you will be good to go. You only need to build one, so either location will be fine.

You can find the rest of the weekly challenges below:

Week 7 Legendary Quests

Construct a wooden hatchery (0/1) – 45000 XP

Mark an Alien Egg (0/1) – 30000 XP

Collect records from Pleasant Park or Craggy Cliffs (0/2) – 30000 XP

Stoke campfires near different hatcheries (0/2) – 30000 XP

Collect parenting books from Holly Hatchery or Retail Row (0/2) – 30000 XP

Week 7 Epic Quests