Where to construct a wooden hatchery in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7
Taking care of the younguns.
One of the challenges in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 7 is to construct a wooden hatchery. There are a couple of locations that you can go to in order to get this challenge finished.
The first thing to keep in mind is that you will need some wood to build the hatchery, so be sure to chop some down before you head to the hatchery. Both locations shown in this guide actually have trees right beside them, so you will be okay if you don’t get some in advance.
When you walk into the huts, you will find a ghostly-looking crib, and that is the wooden hatchery. Interact with it to build it, and you will be good to go. You only need to build one, so either location will be fine.
You can find the rest of the weekly challenges below:
Week 7 Legendary Quests
- Construct a wooden hatchery (0/1) – 45000 XP
- Mark an Alien Egg (0/1) – 30000 XP
- Collect records from Pleasant Park or Craggy Cliffs (0/2) – 30000 XP
- Stoke campfires near different hatcheries (0/2) – 30000 XP
- Collect parenting books from Holly Hatchery or Retail Row (0/2) – 30000 XP
Week 7 Epic Quests
- Use the Recon Scanner to spot an enemy player (0/1) – 30000 XP
- Visit Misty Meadows, Catty Corner, and Camp Cod in a single match (0/3) – 30000 XP
- Search ammo boxes (0/5) – 30000 XP
- Defeat Riot (0/1) – 30000 XP
- Reach top speed in a Whiplash (0/1) – 30000 XP
- Drive a Whiplash through the storm (01) – 30000 XP
- Complete Whiplash time trials (0/1) – 30000 XP