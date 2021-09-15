Where to consume an Apple and a Banana in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

One of Madcap’s quests in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is to consume an apple and a banana. There is a very easy way to get this done quickly in a round if you know where to go.

Players should make their way to the Orchard, which can be found directly north of Corny Crops, and slightly to the southeast of Graggy Cliffs. Here, you will find Orchards filled with apples, and in the nearby store and market, food crates.

If you interact with these crates some random foods will drop, and one of them can be bananas. Check the market, and if none appear there go to the Pizza Pit restaurant. The kitchen is in the back, and in there you will find even more crates. Check those until bananas appear.

Once you hate the banana, head for the orchard just beside the big red barn and you will find some apples on the ground. To eat them, you will need to lose some health, so build four ramps up, then drop off the end to take some fall damage. Eat the apple and the banana to finish the challenge.

There you go, a quick and easy way to finish up the challenge for Madcap and earn yourself some XP toward your Battle Pass.