Where to converse with Rick Sanchez, Rook, Marigold, Maven, or Special Forces in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7

One of the Legendary Quests in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 2 is to converse with Rick Sanchez, Rook, Marigold, Maven, or Special Forces. These are NPCs that can be found all around the map, and you can speak with them by tracking them down, interacting with them, and hitting the little speech bubble icon that will appear.

The characters are pretty spread out, but you don’t need to talk to them all in one match.

Rick Sanchez – at the satellite station to the east of Weeping Woods

Rook – at the satellite station the west of Dirty Docks

Marigold – at Lazy Lake

Maven – at the satellite station to the south of FN Radio

Special Forces – near the bunker just up the road from Catty Corner

Now that you know where to find Rick Sanchez, Rook, Marigold, Maven, or Special Forces, you can find the rest of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 2 challenges below:

Epic Quests Week 2

Search chests at Corny Complex or Lazy Lake

Explosive damage to opponent structures

Collect spray cans from warehouses in Dirty Docks or garages in Pleasant Park

Destroy equipment at satellite stations

Search for a graffiti-covered wall at Hydro 16 or near Catty Corner

Visit different damned locations in a single match

Enter a UFO

Legendary Quests Week 2