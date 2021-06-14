Where to converse with Rick Sanchez, Rook, Marigold, Maven, or Special Forces in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7
Time to talk.
One of the Legendary Quests in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 2 is to converse with Rick Sanchez, Rook, Marigold, Maven, or Special Forces. These are NPCs that can be found all around the map, and you can speak with them by tracking them down, interacting with them, and hitting the little speech bubble icon that will appear.
The characters are pretty spread out, but you don’t need to talk to them all in one match.
- Rick Sanchez – at the satellite station to the east of Weeping Woods
- Rook – at the satellite station the west of Dirty Docks
- Marigold – at Lazy Lake
- Maven – at the satellite station to the south of FN Radio
- Special Forces – near the bunker just up the road from Catty Corner
Now that you know where to find Rick Sanchez, Rook, Marigold, Maven, or Special Forces, you can find the rest of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 2 challenges below:
Epic Quests Week 2
- Search chests at Corny Complex or Lazy Lake
- Explosive damage to opponent structures
- Collect spray cans from warehouses in Dirty Docks or garages in Pleasant Park
- Destroy equipment at satellite stations
- Search for a graffiti-covered wall at Hydro 16 or near Catty Corner
- Visit different damned locations in a single match
- Enter a UFO
Legendary Quests Week 2
- Interact with a dead drop in Weeping Woods
- Step onto a body scanner
- Converse with Rick Sanchez, Rook, Marigold, Maven, or Special Forces
- Deal Damage with IO tech weapons
- Damage an IO guard