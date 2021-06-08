Where to converse with Sunny, Abstrakt, Dreamflower, Riot, or Bushranger

The first Legendary Quest in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 is to converse with Sunny, Abstrakt, Riot, Bushranger, or Dreamflower about the aliens that have invaded the island. These are all new NPCs that have either been added to the map for the season, or moved from their previous location.

In this guide, we will show you where to find three of them, which is all you need to wrap up this challenge and move on to the next step. This challenge step is worth 45,000 XP which is quite a bit this early in the season.

Sunny, Dreamflower, Bushranger locations

The NPCs that we found were Bushranger, Sunny, and Dreamflower. Bushranger can be found along the river to the north of the center of the map. Dreamflower can be found in the house at Flopper Pond, to the southeast of Believer Beach. Meanwhile, Sunny can be found at the pier of Believer Beach, near the restaurant.

Speak with each character and then select the conversation bubble in order to have the interaction count towards the Legendary Quest. You should also be careful, as these areas are quite busy as people are trying to get the challenges done for themselves, so you will be at risk while speak with the NPCs.