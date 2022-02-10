Where to destroy Mailboxes at Sleepy Sound or Titled Towers in Fortnite

One of the challenges in Fortnite this week is to destroy mailboxes in Sleepy Sound or Tilted Towers. Both locations are marked on the map so are very easy to find, but which is the best for mailboxes?

Players who make their way to Tilted Towers are more likely to get this challenge finished up in one game, as it has twice as many mailboxes as Sleepy Sound. The mailboxes can be found along the side of the main street that cuts through Tilted, and there are six in total.

Meanwhile, Sleep Sound only has three of them on one side of the bay, and none at all on the other, so there is less reason to go there for this particular challenge. You can see all the mailboxes in each location marked in the image below.

Tilted Towers Mailboxes

Screenshot by Gamepur

Sleep Sound Mailboxes

Screenshot by Gamepur

