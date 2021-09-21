Where to emote in front of Shady Doggo at Retail Row, Believer Beach, or Steamy Stacks

One of the new Balenciaga challenges in Fortnite is to emote in front of Shady Doggo at Retail Row, Believer Beach, or Steamy Stacks. Shady Doggo is not a new NPC, as some people might think. The challenge is actually referencing some new graffiti that has appeared in the game.

If you head to the right locations, you will find some Shady Doggo graffiti to stand in front of, and you can then snap off an emote to finish the challenge. You can find the various location to find Shady Doggo marked on the maps below.

Retail Row

In retail Row, Shady Doggo can be found on the rear wall of the main supermarket building in the northeast of the town. Just walk around the back to find him near some emptied spray cans.

Believer Beach

At Believer Beach, you can find the Shady Doggo graffiti on one of the front walls of the gas station at the western edge of town.

All you need to do is emote in front of the Shady Doggo image and the challenge will be complete, unlocking one of the new items for you.