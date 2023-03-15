Every region in Genshin Impact has its own selection of Local Specialities. These are usually food-related items and ingredients that you can find and collect only in that region. THey are used for quests, recipes, and even ascension of some of the local characters. In the region of Mondstadt, one of those specialities is a berry-like fruit called Wolfhook. This means that you can only ever farm Wolfhook in Mondstadt, and even more specifically in one part of it too. In this guide we will explain where to find Wolfhook in Genshin Impact and what it’s used for.

How to get Wolfhook in Genshin Impact

Wolfhook berries can be easily spotted in bushes where they grow near ground level. They have a distinct purple color, even though there are a few variations that are more quest-related. Out in the wild, they can be found only in Mondstadt, and even more specifically, only in the Wolvendom part of the region.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Farming them is very easy and linear, because they can be found very close to the road that leads through Wolvendom toward Lupus Boreas’ arena. Simply follow the road and keep an eye on both sides, and you’ll be able to gather dozens of Wolfhooks in no time. The berries take 48 hours to respawn after gathering, so plan your farming accordingly.

Alternatively, you can buy up to 5 Wolfhooks from Chloris, the wandering botanist in Mondstadt. She stocks Wolfhooks every 3 days, and you can get them at 1000 Mora apiece.

What are Wolfhooks used for in Genshin Impact?

The main use for Wolfhooks is as ascension material for Razor, Mondstadt’s feral 4-Star Electro character. You will need a total of 168 Wolfhooks to fully ascend him, so it pays to start collecting them early.

Besides that, you can use Wolfhooks to craft Blue Dye (1 Wolfhook for 1 Dye), as well as for the Cooking skill, to make Fruits of the Festival drink (out of 2 Woolfhooks, 2 Sunsettia, and 1 Sugar).

There are also two special kinds of Wolfhooks that you will be able to get when you start their respective quests. Those are Fresh Wolfhook for the Return to Days of Winter commission, and Red Wolfhook for Barbara’s hangout event, Wellspring of Healing.