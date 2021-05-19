Where to farm Dandelion Seeds in Genshin Impact

Dandelion Seeds are an important resource in Genshin Impact. They are needed for a surprising number of quests, having a direct relationship to Mondstadt and the Anemo Archon, and are also used as an ascension material and a craft material.

Dandelion Seeds are needed to level up Eula and Jean, and also in the crafting of Gushing Essential Oil, Windbarrier Potion, and Anemoculus Resonance Stones.

Generally speak, Dandelion Seeds can be found in the wild all over Mondstadt, but are easy enough to spot thanks to their bright glow. To farm them, players will need to hit the plant with an Anemo ability such as Venti’s charged arrow shot, or Sucrose’s Elemental Skill. Only then will they be able to harvest the plant.

Where to find Dandelion Seeds

The best place to find Dandelion Seeds is directly outside the gates of Mondstadt. Here, 8 to 10 plants can normally be found, giving players a pretty solid supply of easy to find Dandelion Seeds.

After that, the sloping area between Stone Gate and Dawn Winery is the best place to go, as the plains here can have 4 to 5 Dandelion plants. The plants will take three days to respawn after being farmed, so keep that in mind.

Mostly, this is another plant that players will want to ensure they are farming every time they find one in the wild. It just makes things much easier when you suddenly luck into a character that needs them and find yourself requiring a lot of them in one go.