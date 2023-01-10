Where to find a Griffin on your Island Sanctuary in Final Fantasy XIV

Final Fantasy XIV’s Island Sanctuary feature has proven to be quite popular among fans who just wish to kick back and enjoy the quiet life. Raising animals for crafting materials is a huge part of the Island Sanctuary experience, and Square Enix will add additional creatures to find over time. Some of these animals are notoriously rare to spawn and require specific triggers before they will appear. One such regal creature is the griffin. Here’s where you can find a griffin on your Island Sanctuary.

How to find a griffin on your Island Sanctuary in Final Fantasy XIV

The griffin is a majestic flying creature so of course it will only rarely appear on top of a mountain. Players who wish to tame it must have unlocked flying in their Island Sanctuary as the basic requirement before hunting this beast.

The griffin is found at (X: 14.8, Y: 22.5). However, it will not always be at this location. In order for it to spawn, your Island Sanctuary must be experiencing the Clear Skies weather effect between the time period of 3:00 PM and 6:00 PM Eorzea time. Eorzea time is the game world’s clock. It is considered a large beast and can only be captured with a Makeshift Soporific.

Screenshot by Gamepur

This is a fairly small window to catch this creature, and getting Clear Skies during it is not always easy. To help with this, players utilize outside websites that monitor the Island Sanctuary’s upcoming weather and give a heads up on when the beast will spawn. The most popular monitor is found here.

Related: Where to find Multicolor Islebloom in Final Fantasy XIV

The griffon will provide players with feathers and a rare chance at claws when collecting from it at the pasture. Feeding it Premium Island Greenfeed once a day will give it a much higher chance to provide claws. These items are useful in crafting at the workshop.