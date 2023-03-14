Where to find a Nitro Drifter in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 has included a batch of new weapons and vehicles in the battle royale, but the most useful of them all may just be the Nitro Drifter. This unique car allows its driver to quickly drift and dodge attacks, and anyone successful in doing so will then earn a quick boost of speed. Better yet, the ride is also tied to a weekly challenge, so expect to earn XP shortly after finding it. Here is where you can locate Nitro Drifters in Fortnite.

How to get a Nitro Drifter in Fortnite

Nitro Drifters primarily spawn in the Japanese-themed biome in the bottom-right corner of the map and differ from Prevalent cars by sporting multi-color paint coatings. You can then head over to Mega City, Slappy Shores, or Steamy Springs to run into multiples of the vehicle. However, as marked below, they even sit outside the biome, resting at the Hitches and Ditches, Fallow Fuel, and Slap N’ Go Gas Stations.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you’ve gained enough speed with the Nitro Drifter, you can then drift with the same button you switch weapons with, and this should result in a small boost. However, we recommend destroying objects when drifting, as this is a part of a weekly challenge that will reward you with a sweet 15,000 XP bonus. The vehicle does run on a limited amount of gas, so it may be best to fuel up at a gas station before taking it for a long joyride.

Players are also likely to stumble upon several of the Rogue Bikes in the Japanese biome, a vehicle type that is arguably faster than the Nitro Booster. This ride also has a few dedicated challenges of its own, as the first few weeks of the season’s challenges task players with gaining air time with it as well as taking the bike over to Drift Ridge, Fallow Fuel, and Neon Bay Bridge.