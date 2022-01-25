Where to find a pizza party item in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Unlike most of the food you’ll discover in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1, the pizza party item is debatably the best you can possibly find. This item actually comes in the form of a standard pizza box and can be opened to eat each slice inside for you to have full health and shield. As this addition is certainly a hot commodity, the main locations to find them in are fairly unique and are actually themed after the item itself.

In spite of the fact that the pizza party item can be found in chests, supply drops, and even on the ground throughout the map, there are seemingly a few places that are guaranteed to have these boxes. For one, players can purchase the item from Tomato Head at Tilted Tower’s Pizza Pit shop — located across the street from the POI’s clock tower. This is likely the easiest method, but it will come at the cost of 50 gold bars. In total, the NPC will only have four boxes of these to give players each game, so you’ll need to act fast.

However, the pizza party item is also guaranteed to spawn at a birthday party that is held in Rocky Reels. For those unfamiliar with it, the party’s room is located on the second floor of Rocky Reels’ most northern building (as marked below). In this room, the pizza box will be on the ground, right next to the windows that face the rest of the location.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Keep in mind, Week 8’s challenges also include the task of picking up two slices from a pizza box; so, expect an additional 25,000 XP upon restoring your health. If you are simply on the hunt for more XP, the week also brings quests that will ask players to travel using a Klombo’s blowhole and even dance for Llana at a vending machine.

