How to dance for Llana at a vending machine for five seconds in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Fortnite’s Chapter 3 Season 1 has had several challenges where players have needed to either meet a popular NPC or to dance in certain locations. Thanks to Week 8’s new batch of quests, players will now have to do a little bit of both as they’ll need to dance for Llana at a vending machine for five seconds. As simply as that is, many may be left wondering who this character is and why they aren’t listed in the character collection.

Llana may not play a major part in the game’s lore, but she is someone you’ve probably already seen the most of. This is because she is actually the adorable Llama bot that that greets you when walking up to a vending machine. Thus, to complete the quest, you will only have to dance in front of machine until the bot reacts to your moves.

Of course, it may be tough to pull this off without being shot at, but there are several vending machines in the less-visited areas of the map. Once completed, you will be rewarded 25,000 XP and you’ll be free to go onto another Week 8 challenge, like traveling 60 meter after using a Klombo’s blowhole.

