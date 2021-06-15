Where to find Alien Artifacts in Fortnite – Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 2 locations

New Alien Artifacts have been added to the map in Fortnite. They are one of the collectibles that players can find on the map in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7. These can be used to change and customize the Kymera skin from the Battle Pass with different styles.

The Alien Artifacts look like glowing purple canisters with a strange crystal inside them and can be found in various locations on the map. To collect them, all players need to do is walk through them, and each one is actually worth four Alien Artifacts.

As well as finding them on the map, players can open Cosmic Chests that can contain the Alien Artifacts. These can only be opened with a squad, so keep that in mind before you search for them.

Alien Artifact #1 – South of Corny Complex

The first artifact can be found on the bridge to the south of Corny Complex.

Alien Artifact #2 – Satellite Dish Near Fort Crumpet

This one can be found up on the Satellite Dish itself, so get some materials and build a ramp to get up there.

Alien Artifact #3 – Guardian Tower Northeast of Pleasant Park

Next to a small building on the south side of the Guardian Tower near Pleasant Park.

Alien Artifact #4 – Lazy Lake Island

On the western island with the Guardian Tower, in the building on the eastern side.

Alien Artifact #5 – Near the flooded old base to the south of Dirty Docks

This artifact can be found near the uppermost level of the old flooded Shadow Base to the south of Dirty Docks.