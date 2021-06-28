Where to find Alien Artifacts in Fortnite – Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 4 locations

Week 4 of Chapter 2 Season 7 of Fortnite means a new set of Alien Artifacts has been added to the map. Once again, there are five up for grabs this week. They are one of the collectibles that players can find on the map this season. These can be used to change and customize the Kymera skin from the Battle Pass with different styles.

The Alien Artifacts look like glowing purple canisters with a strange crystal inside them and can be found in various locations on the map. To collect them, all players need to do is walk through them, and each one is actually worth four Alien Artifacts.

As well as finding them on the map, players can open Cosmic Chests that can contain the Alien Artifacts. These can only be opened with a squad, so keep that in mind before you search for them.

Alien Artifact #1 – Steamy Stacks

You can find the Alien Artifact in the pips on the wall on the west side of building number four at Steamy Stacks.

Alien Artifact #2 – Dirty Docks

Can be found under the rear stairs at the main warehouse on the eastern side of Dirty Docks.

Alien Artifact #3 – Lazy Lake

In the small shed building on the northwest corner of the town of Lazy Lake.

Alien Artifact #4 – Weeping Woods

Floating in the upper levels of the large hotel building on the eastern side of the main recreation area in Weeping Woods.

Alien Artifact #5 – Holly Hedges

This last one can be found outside the Holly Hedges Nursey among the plants, underneath on the metal shelving units close to the building.