Where to find Alien Artifacts in Fortnite – Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 9 locations

Week 7 of Chapter 2 Season 7 of Fortnite means a new set of Alien Artifacts has been added to the map. Once again, there are five up for grabs this week. They are one of the collectibles that players can find on the map this season. These can be used to change and customize the Kymera skin from the Battle Pass with different styles.

The Alien Artifacts look like glowing purple canisters with a strange crystal inside them and can be found in various locations on the map. To collect them, all players need to do is walk through them, and each one is actually worth four Alien Artifacts.

As well as finding them on the map, players can open Cosmic Chests that can contain the Alien Artifacts. These can only be opened with a squad, so keep that in mind before you search for them.

Alien Artifact #1 – Near the Unremarkable Shack

This one can be found in the most easterly building on the island with the Unremarkable Shack.

Alien Artifact #2 – Stack Shack

This one can be found at the Stack Shack, out in the sea to the northwest of Holly Hatchery.

Alien Artifact #3 – In Weeping Woods near the old Guardian Tower

This is to the north of the old Guardian Tower in Weeping Woods.

Alien Artifact #4 – Sitting on the Defiant Dish near Weeping Woods

This one is floating just above the dish at Defiant Dish Satellite Base.

Alien Artifact #5 – At the Gas N Grub

This last one can be found at the Gas N Grub to the east of the Aftermath in the center of the map.