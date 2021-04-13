Where to find and duel Jonesy the First in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6

Players who want to finish up the second part of the Spire Challenges in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 will need to find and duel Jonsey the First. A previous step had players running all over the map to speak with the different version of Jonesy, but now it is time to take on the original.

Jonesy the First can be found in Pleasant Park, in a house in the northwest corner of the town. He will be hanging around in the sitting room on the ground floor. When you get close to him, a speech bubble will appear to show him where he is.

When you first find Jonesy the First, speak with him to progress the Spire challenges, and then it will be time to duel him. Select the Duel icon on the very right of the radial menu when you are interacting with him.

Jonesy the First, like most of the NPCs when you fight them, has a lot of shields, so don’t just stand in front of him and hope for the best. Use cover, and fight smart, or he will kill you.

It is a good idea to stock up on health and shields, and make sure you have some spares that you can use if you run into trouble.

After the fight is over you can then go back and speak with the ghostly version of Jonsey the First that will have appeared and wrap up this portion of the Spire Challenges.