Where to find Ash of War: Ground Slam in Elden Ring

Ash of War: Ground Slam might not be as powerful as Ash of War: Golden Slam, but it’s much easier to get, and still pretty overpowered, particularly against groups of enemies. Ash of War: Groundslam is dropped by the Teardrop Scarab a short distance west of the Minor Erdtree in Mistwood. The closest Site of Grace is Sofria River Well depths, although given how long it takes the Sofria River Well lift to come up, you might be better coming from the Mistwood Outskirts Site of Grace. There are several other Teardrop Scarabs around the Minor Erdtree itself, but the one you’re looking for is a little bit further away from the tree, close to a group of demi-humans.

Once you’ve got the Ash of War: Ground Slam, you can apply it to most kinds of armaments when resting at any Site of Grace. It adds the Heavy affinity, which increases Strength scaling while decreasing all other scaling, and it grants you the Ground Slam skill. To use the Ground Slam skill, you have to be using the corresponding armament two-handed. Then, just approach an enemy or, even better, a group of enemies, and press the skill button. You’ll leap into the air, and come down hard, causing heavy physical area-of-effect damage.