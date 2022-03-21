Where to find Ash of War: Sacred Blade in Elden Ring

To get Ash of War: Sacred Blade in Elden Ring, you have to kill the Teardrop Scarab near the Spiritspring Jump north of the Third Church of Marika, northwest of the Sending Gate opened by D, Hunter of the Dead. It’s best to sneak up on Teardrop Scarabs and kill them with a single heavy blow, otherwise they tend to scurry off, leaving you with a chase on your hands.

Ash of War: Sacred Blade grants any melee armament (excluding whips, fists, and claws) the Sacred Blade skill. Sacred Blade throws a holy arc projectile and gives the weapon an additional 85 Holy damage for 20 seconds. Adding the Ash of War: Sacred Blade enhancement also gives your armament the Sacred affinity which adds Holy damage and Faith scaling, while also slightly reducing physical damage and some damage negations.

Ash of War: Sacred Blade is very useful against Those Who Live in Death, or “undead” as most players call them. It’s also a great fit for a Templar, or Paladin, or any character build that combines Holy, Faith-based powers with melee combat (for example, a Prophet or Confessor that you’ve decided to take in a warrior-ish direction). It’s not the best choice in every single situation, but there certainly are a lot of undead enemies in Elden Ring that are weak against Holy damage.