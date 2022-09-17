Where to find Aster flowers in Fallout 76

There are a ton of different items that you will need to collect in Fallout 76 if you want to craft your own items. Some of the items you will craft in the game are various foods and drinks like Old Possum, Whiskey, and Tea. If you want to make these useful items, you will want to get your hands on some Aster. These flowers are pretty scarce and only found in a few areas, making them a rare find. Here is where you can find Aster flowers in Fallout 76.

Aster flower locations

Unlike most plants in the game, you can’t plant and grow your own Aster flowers. This means that you will need to track it down any time you need some so that you can craft some tasty beverages. Aster flowers are an ingredient in the following items:

Fermentable Old Possum

Firecracker Whiskey

Manhattan

Firecracker Whiskey Old Fashioned

Aster Tea

These drinks can raise your S.P.E.C.I.A.L stats, increase your damage, regenerate your lost health, and even add fire damage to your attacks. As you can see, Aster flowers are pretty worthwhile to obtain. Of course, there are only a few areas where you can obtain them.

If you want to get your hands on some Aster flowers, it is best to search multiple locations. This is because the flowers will typically be picked over in some areas. When looking for Aster flowers, check the following locations:

East Mountain Lookout – There are three flowers by the rusty jeep

There are three flowers by the rusty jeep Relay Tower EL-B1-02 – Two plants are in the northeast part of the area

Two plants are in the northeast part of the area Palace of the Winding Path – You can find a small group of Aster flowers on the north side of the building

You can find a small group of Aster flowers on the north side of the building Whitespring Resort – There are a few flowers to the north of the resort’s fast travel point by the road

There are a few flowers to the north of the resort’s fast travel point by the road Arktos Pharma – You can find a large group of flowers northwest of the location

There are a few other places outside of the ones listed above where you can find one or two flowers, but they are few and far between. The locations above are where you will be able to find most of the Aster flowers on the map. Map sure to equip the Green Thumb perk if you want to harvest more flowers at the same time since the perk doubles the amount you harvest.