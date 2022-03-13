Where to find blue mushrooms in Lost Ark

When looking through their Trade Skill storage at their gathered resources, Lost Ark players may begin to notice that a few squares worth of items are missing.

Foraging, a broad trade with an even broader list of potential rewards, would look particularly barren to players who had yet to find Blue Mushrooms, a particularly rare variant of forageable mushroom.

Stronghold Farms: More room for mushroom

Upon reaching Stronghold level 10, players will be greeted by Jack of All Trades Nature on the small island to the southwest.

Nature will help the player to develop this land into a personal farm for their use. This farm will, once per day, grow trees, generate ores, sprout flora and host fish that are all unique to the Stronghold.

These resources include, but are not limited to, Blue Mushrooms, which can be foraged by the player for unique crafting ingredients, provided that they have at least 10 levels in Foraging.

Crafting with Blue Mushrooms: Making a selection

Mushrooms harvested from Blue Mushroom patches can be used at the Stronghold’s crafting workshop to create Battle Item Selection Chests of various types.

Bombs

Grenades

Robes

Support

Selection Chests are single-use items that allow the player to pick from a handful of item types in a particular category. Support Selection Chests, for example, can grant players items like Campfires, Marching Flags, and Sacred Charms when used.

Crafting Selection Chests additionally requires other rare resources from the unique trees and ore rocks of the Stronghold Farm. Should players want to make the most of foraging Blue Mushrooms, they should also plan to progress their other Trade Skills as well.

