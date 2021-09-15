Where to find Bottles of Knightly Crimson in Fort Crumpet in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

The Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Battle Pass has introduced a skin called Toona Fish that players can color in by collecting paints. These paints are hidden all over the map, and players will need to track them down and gather up three of each one to unlock them as an option.

In this guide, we will show you where to get the Knightly Crimson Paints at Fort Crumpet. Remember, there are three to collect if you want to unlock the color for the Toona Fish skin. The area will be pretty easy to spot, as it consists of a massive lump of spaceship wreckage.

The first paint bottle can be found just inside the main entrance on the eastern side. The second one is over in the room on the south side. The final Knightly Crimson Paint Bottle can be found about halfway up the central tower, on a small platform. These are all very quick to find, and the first two are easily visible when you enter the fort through the small side entrance near the cars.

Once you have collected all three bottles, the paint style will be unlocked after your current match. You can then change the style in the Edit section of the Locker when the Toona Fish skin is selected.