Where to find Camp McClintock in Fallout 76

Appalachia is filled with various locations for you to visit as you progress through the campaign of Fallout 76. The map is huge and contains tons of areas to search, places to discover, and boxes to loot. One of the more important locations on the map is Camp McClintock, this location is one that you will pass through quite a bit and one that you might want to return to after a while. Here is where you can find Camp McClintock in Fallout 76.

Camp McClintock location

Camp McClintock is extremely easy to find during your first playthrough of the game because it is close to where you start the game; Vault 76. After heading south of the vault, you will find Flatwoods. Travel to the southwest of Flatwoods and you will find Camp McClintock.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When looking at the map, you can spot Camp McClintock easily thanks to the army barracks drawn on it. Camp McClintock is near the lake and can easily be walked to by going to Flatwoods or Summersville. Being one of a few army locations on the map, you will know when you have reached Camp McClintock.

What to do at Camp McClintock

Camp McClintock is actually used for many quests in the game. You might not have any use for the location early on in the campaign, but toward the mid point of the game, you will start getting missions that require you to visit the army base. The following missions all take place at Camp McClintock or require you to go to the location:

The Messenger

Back to Basic

Marksmanship Course

Agility Course

Patriotism Training

Live Fire Training Exercise

Overseer’s Mission

Recruitment Blues

Screenshot by Gamepur

Outside of the missions, you can find a lot of ammo in this area as well as army fatigues and some chems. There are plenty of items to scrap and you can do so at the convenient crafting workbenches in the main building of the camp. When you are done exploring Camp McClintock, you can make your way down the hill to either of the nearby Workshops at Wade Airport or the Lakeside Cabins.