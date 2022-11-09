Where to find Chaos Flame in God of War Ragnarok

The Chaos Flame is an upgraded resource you will want to find in God of War Ragnarok. It’s how you will upgrade your Blades of Chaos and strengthen them for the upcoming combat you can expect to endure in the game. The Blades of Chaos are one of your primary weapons, and making them stronger will unlock additional skills for you to use in battle. Here’s what you need to know about where to find Chaos Flames in God of War Ragnarok.

How to get Chaos Flames in God of War Ragnarok

The Chaos Flame is a rare resource. You won’t find it too often while exploring the game, but there are a few ways to locate it. One of them is finding Chaos Sparks, smaller versions of the Chaos Flame. You will need to discover six of these Chaos Sparks, and you can find them by filling up the Draugr holes that have appeared throughout the nine realms, spitting out powerful Draugr that you will need to fight against.

These Draugr holes have to do with the Born From Fire quest, and you can start it in Svartalfheim. After collecting all six Chaos Sparks, you can meld them together to make a Chaos Flame.

There’s also the chance you can receive a Chaos Flame as a reward. For example, while Kratos and Atreus are visiting the mountain of Svartalfheim, they encounter Dreki. Upon defeating the giant creature, a Chaos Flame falls on the ground for you to pick up. It will be an excellent opportunity to use it to upgrade your Blades of Chaos and another method for you to locate this helpful upgrade material.

Of course, a good way to find other, more difficult enemies like this creature is to continue progressing the story and working on Favours to challenge other foes. These will appear in optional adventures and side quests you discover throughout your travels.