There are multiple resources you need to find in your travels in God of War Ragnarok. Folkvangr Whetstone is one of these resources, but it won’t be used by Kratos or for his equipment. Instead, it will be a viable material for his companion, Freya, to upgrade her swords. There are only a handful in God of War Ragnarok, so tracking them down is critical. Here’s what you need to know about where to find Folkvangr Whetstone in God of War Ragnarok.

How to get Folkvangr Whetstone in God of War Ragnarok

There are only four in God of War Ragnarok. It narrows down their locations, making them quick to find, but they do take a bit of work, and you cannot immediately find them. Instead, we recommend focusing on the main story and progression through the game before trying to track it down.

Here are all the places where you can find Folkvangr Whetstone in God of War Ragnarok.

Folkvangr Whetstone in Alfheim

To find it in Alfheim, you must complete Freyr’s Gift in The Forbidden Deserts. Upon completing the quest, the runes in the Forbidden Desert will glow, and one of them rewards a Folkvangr Whetstone.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Folkvangr Whetstone in Midgard

There is a Legendary Chest inside The Lost Treasury, which you can find while exploring Midgard. It requires you to work through the Sigrun’s Curse quest to unlock all the keys to gain access to this area.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Folkvangr Whetstone in Svartalfheim

There is a Folkvangr Whetstone in Alberich Hollow. You must make your way to Dragon Beach, proceed, and take a left. Continue down the pathway until you reach the end and find your way to the other side. Before you proceed further, the legendary chest will contain the material.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Folkvangr in Vanaheim

There is one in The Plains, a location in Vanaheim, but it requires you to complete Scent of Survival, which is available after you free Freyr from the Asgardians in Vanaheim. After this, you need to seek out Vali, the Oath Guard, whom you can find by making it nighttime and advancing towards the center location of Vanaheim.