Where to find Deathclaws in Fallout 76

If you have played any of the Fallout games, you probably know what Deathclaws are. These massive creatures stand on two feet and have two massive claws that they are not afraid to attack you with. There are a bunch of different variants of Deathclaws that you can find in Fallout 76, with the most common type being the standard Deathclaw. Going toe to toe with one of these creatures is not for the faint of heart, but beating them will give you great rewards. Time to start the search.

Deathclaw locations

There are various areas where you can find Deathclaws out in the wild, but one of the most common locations is Deathclaw Island. You are pretty much guaranteed to find a Deathclaw there whenever you go.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Deathclaw Island can be found relatively early in the campaign by heading to the northwest of Vault 76. If you look at the river on the western side of the map, you will see an island in the middle of it to the north of Point Pleasant. Go there to find Deathclaw Island. You can also find Deathclaws in the following areas:

Emmett Mountain Disposal Site

Hopewell Cave

Tanagra Town

Thunder Mountain Substation TM-02

Deathclaw loot

Deathclaws drop some great loot if you manage to track one down. One of the biggest reasons to go after Deathclaws is to get Black Titanium. Along with that, Deathclaws typically drop Loose Screws which are an essential item for crafting weapons. Of course, you will also get Deathclaw Meat for killing one of these beasts. Their meat can be used to craft Deathclaw Steaks or Deathclaw Wellington. Both meals are great for increasing your strength, granting you more damage if you are running a melee build.